Delhi Election 2020: BJP HQ deserted, for once

New Delhi: Nine months back, one could barely find a foothold in the BJP headquarters during the victory speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the general elections.

On Tuesday, the BJP headquarters wore a deserted look. There were no party cheerleaders in sight, no mindless chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, no TV crews jostling for space, no beating of drums, no showering of rose petals, no gates bedecked with marigolds and no larger than life cut outs of the PM and his trusted lieutenant, Amit Shah.

Only the BJP office staffers and security guards were seen hanging around the reception area and the canteen. Some were trying to catch up on poll results on the television. Not more than 12 persons could be sighted in the ground floor of the BJP headquarters.

Barely half a km away, the Aam Aadmi Party was celebrating in its main office the return of its hero Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP office wore a festive look and was incessantly mobbed by supporters.