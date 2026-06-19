Delhi Dermatologist Allegedly Kills House Help Over 'Bringing Bad Energy' To House; Probe Launched

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Delhi: A Delhi-based dermatologist, Dr Manish Gupta (54), allegedly killed his 45-year-old house help because he believed she was bringing "bad energy" into the household and negatively affecting his son's future, according to police, as reported by The Indian Express.

The accused was arrested after the body of Meena, who had worked for the family for nearly a decade, was found on the rooftop of his residence in South Delhi's Kailash Hills area on Thursday.

According to police officials cited by The Indian Express, Gupta told investigators that he felt Meena was bringing "bad energy" into the house and that it was impacting his son's career and studies. Police also said the doctor believed his family valued the domestic worker more than him.

Victim Background and Household History

Meena had been working at the house for the previous ten years, according to the report. She lived in a nearby colony, about a ten-minute walk away, where the majority of the residents worked as domestic workers. She was originally from West Bengal and lived with her son, Robin Halder, and his wife, Saptami.

Gupta allegedly asked his wife to dismiss Meena, but she refused. According to police, he later followed Meena to the rooftop while she was hanging clothes to dry and allegedly assaulted her with a bat before stabbing her several times.

How Did The Incident Came To Light

According to The Indian Express, the incident came to light after a neighbour called Amar Colony police station around 11.30 am. "At 11.36 am, information regarding the murder of a woman near Dr Manish Gupta's house, Mount Kailash, was received at Amar Colony police station. The caller said the body of a woman was lying, soaked in blood, on the rooftop of an adjacent building," DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari told The Indian Express.

Police said that when officers reached the spot, they found Gupta sitting near the victim's body. "The accused was beside the body. He admitted to hitting the victim with a bat and later stabbing her with a knife. Gupta has been apprehended and he is being questioned further regarding the motive," DCP Tiwari told The Indian Express.

"The doctor's statements are being verified and the motive is being ascertained," a police source told The Indian Express.

Mental Health Status

Police further stated that Gupta has reportedly been on antidepressant medication for several years. Investigators are currently verifying his statements and examining the motive behind the crime.

What did the family say?

Her daughter-in-law, Saptami, told The Indian Express that Meena frequently praised the family for whom she worked and was pleased with how she was treated.

"She always praised Tina ma'am and the family. She said that Tina used to be generous with bonuses, gifts and working hours. She always used to praise the family," Saptami told The Indian Express. She later fainted when she was taken to the rooftop to identify her mother-in-law's body.

Meena's son, Robin, who works at a store in Nehru Place, told The Indian Express that he was at work when his wife called to tell him about the incident.

"She only worked in three or four houses. She was so happy with how they treated her. I can't believe this is happening," he said.

Final Police Statement and Probe

According to The Indian Express report, police said the accused was found near the victim's body when officers arrived at the scene and allegedly admitted to attacking her. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities focusing on the circumstances that led to the alleged killing.

According to The Indian Express, police discovered the accused near the victim's body when they arrived at the scene and allegedly admitted to attacking her. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities focusing on the circumstances surrounding the alleged killing.