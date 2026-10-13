Delhi Dengue Cases Reach 799, Malaria Tally Hits 294 As Mosquito Breeding Found In 1.98 Lakh Houses | File Pic

New Delhi, Oct 13: Delhi has recorded 799 dengue cases and 294 malaria cases so far this year, with infections rising as the mosquito-borne disease season continues, according to an MCD report.

In the first week of October, Delhi reported 98 dengue cases and 23 malaria cases, while the second week saw 104 dengue cases and 28 malaria cases, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report for the week ending October 10. The city also recorded three chikungunya cases during the week.

@GreaterNoidaW To prevent dengue & malaria fever, it is essential to know that both these mosquitoes are very few in numbers, are visible if one looks for them carefully & it is only they who bite in day .The breeding place can be in the drains in basement .See with a torch. https://t.co/S2A7zHKxyl — REAL NO MOSQUITOE society (@aggarwaldrvk) October 13, 2026

The report said 202 dengue cases and 51 malaria cases were recorded till October 10.

Chikungunya cases lower than previous years

The weekly report said Delhi recorded 32 chikungunya cases this year, compared with 91 in 2025 and 69 in 2024.

MCD intensifies mosquito-control measures

As part of its mosquito-control measures, the civic body has carried out more than 29 lakh house inspections for mosquito breeding this year and sprayed nearly 3.5 lakh houses, the report said.

During the inspections, around 1.98 lakh houses were found positive for mosquito breeding, while 1.37 lakh legal notices were issued for conditions conducive to mosquito breeding.

The civic body has also launched 23,829 prosecutions and imposed 15,656 penalties, according to the report.

No dengue or malaria deaths reported

No loss of life has taken place due to dengue or malaria so far this year, the data showed.

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