Delhi: DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal continues her hunger strike at Raj Ghat

Starting her indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday, Maliwal had said that her protest would continue until the Central government gives assurance that rapists will be hanged within six months, Nirbhaya fund is efficiently utilized and more police personnel are deployed across the country.

"I am being told by Delhi police that I can no longer sit in Jantar Mantar, they are shifting me to Raj Ghat, and I am continuing my indefinite strike", Mailwal had said.

Earlier, Maliwal had accused the police of trying to disrupt her indefinite hunger strike over the Telangana rape and murder case.

"Delhi Police is time and again trying to stop us from holding the indefinite hunger strike. They are trying to make us leave from Jantar Mantar and are also not letting us know where to go so that we can continue our fight for women's rights," Maliwal had told ANI.

She had however asserted that her indefinite hunger strike will not end, irrespective of whatever actions the police might take, and urged the officials to help them in their endeavour.

Her decision came in the backdrop of the gruesome rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Telagana and a six-year-old in Rajasthan last week.