Delhi: Cyclist dies after BMW car with VIP number plate hits him near Mahipalpur, driver arrested

New Delhi: A VIP-numbered luxury car, apparently belonging to the central government, rammed a cyclist near Mahipalpur in Delhi this morning. The cyclist died on the spot in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Shubendu Banerjee, resident of Gurugram. He was hit from behind by a car and lost his life.

Delhi | A VIP number luxury car hit a cyclist near Mahipalpur in Delhi this morning. The cyclist died in the accident. The accused person driving the car has been apprehended and a case has been registered in the matter: Delhi police pic.twitter.com/ejgOEiijCl — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

The car, according to the tweet by Dalip Singh Sabharwal (Bicycle Mayor of Delhi) bore a sticker reading Chairman, Finance Committee, Delhi Cantonment board, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The number plate of the car shown in the picture is HR26 DK 0001

"When will we get safe access to the roads? Do we not have equal rights to use the roads? Why are we so car-centric when it comes to infrastructure development? Why can't we respect the Cyclists / pedestrians and give them their due safe space," Sabharwal questioned in another tweet.

The accused person driving the car has been apprehended, and a case has been registered in the matter. The car's front glass, which belonged to an elite BMW model, was also damaged in the accident.