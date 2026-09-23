Delhi Customs Bust Gold Smuggling Gang At IGI, Arrest 8 With 6.5 Kg Gold Worth Rs 9 Crore

Delhi Customs officials have busted an alleged gold smuggling gang at Indira Gandhi International Airport and arrested eight passengers, including a woman, after recovering 6.5 kg of gold worth approximately Rs 9 crore.

According to a post shared by Delhi Customs (Airport & General) on X on Wednesday, the action followed a tip-off regarding gold being smuggled into the country.

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Customs officers conducted a thorough search of Emirates flight EK-514, which arrived in Delhi from Dubai on September 21. During the search, officials recovered three small bags containing gold concealed beneath two seats.

Gold allegedly disguised as chains

The recovered gold had allegedly been disguised as chains and sprayed with silver and black colour to make it appear less conspicuous, the department said.

Further investigation into the recovery led to the arrest of eight passengers travelling on the same flight. The group included one woman.

According to Customs, the passengers had travelled to Dubai under the pretext of attending exhibitions. They allegedly adopted a modus operandi of wearing gold in the form of chains and jewellery while travelling in an attempt to evade suspicion and bypass detection.

Gold valued at Rs 9 crore

The total recovery comprised 6.5 kg of gold, with an estimated market value of around Rs 9 crore.

“Sharp vigilance unravels a smuggling conspiracy,” Delhi Customs said in its post.

All eight accused were medically examined before being produced before the Patiala House Court. The court subsequently remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.

Further investigation is underway to establish the wider network involved in the alleged smuggling operation and determine the source and intended destination of the recovered gold.