Delhi Crime: 30-year-old man stabbed to death in a busy lane, as onlookers stand and watch; shocking CCTV footage surfaces |

Delhi: A 30-year-old guy was fatally stabbed last night in the Badarpur neighbourhood of Delhi while onlookers and locals watched.

The incident, which was caught on CCTV, is getting a lot of attention.

In the video, two men are seen beating Keshav with sticks in the Tajpur Pahadi neighbourhood of Badarpur. The 30-year-old is shown being stabbed by the third man.

ON CAMERA: 30-year-old man stabbed to death in Delhi's Badarpur, as onlookers stand and watch#Delhi #Shocking #News pic.twitter.com/gzzqJwqjAb — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 22, 2022

The CCTV footage then shows the accused leaving the area.

While others watch as the victim is beaten and then stabbed, several people can be seen nonchalantly wandering through the lane. No one steps in to break up the brawl or attempt to save the victim.

Later, Keshav was taken by ambulance to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where, according to officials, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The three guys, according to the police, have been detained, and a knife that was reportedly used in the crime has been found in their hands.