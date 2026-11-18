Delhi Court Seeks Police Report On Complaint Against Sonia Gandhi Over Alleged Irregularities In 1980 Voter Roll Entry | File

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought an action taken report (ATR) from Delhi Police on a complaint alleging that Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s name was included in the electoral roll in 1980, nearly three years before she acquired Indian citizenship.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vinod Joshi of the Rouse Avenue Court passed the order while hearing a complaint filed by Vikas Tripathi, who has sought the registration of a first information report (FIR) against Gandhi over allegations that forged documents were used to include her name in the voters’ list. The court will hear the matter next on November 28, Live Law and Bar & Bench report.

What Are The Allegations Against Sonia Gandhi?

According to Tripathi’s complaint, Gandhi’s name appeared in the electoral roll of the New Delhi constituency in 1980, although she became an Indian citizen only in April 1983.

Delhi: On the Rouse Avenue Court seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) in the matter concerning Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's name in the voter list, complainant and advocate Vikas Tripathi says, "...The complaint is the same one we submitted to the SHO of IP Estate Police Station on August 24, 2025. It was filed against Sonia Gandhi. The allegation was that her name appeared in the voter list in 1980, when she was not an Indian citizen, and that this amounted to fraud against the country... Sanjay Gandhi passed away in June 1981, and his name was removed from the voter list at that time, but Sonia Gandhi's name remained on it. The next hearing is scheduled for November 28" — IANS (@ians_india) November 18, 2026

Tripathi alleged that her name was removed from the electoral roll in 1982 and added again in 1983. He claimed that forged documents were used to secure the original entry and sought criminal action against the Congress leader.

Earlier Court Had Dismissed Complaint

The complaint was initially dismissed on September 11, 2025, by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya, who declined to order the registration of an FIR against Gandhi.

The magistrate had observed that the court could not encroach upon the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of India. It also noted that the allegations lacked the necessary details to establish offences such as cheating or forgery.

The court had further pointed out that Tripathi relied on a photocopy of an allegedly uncertified extract of the 1980 electoral roll. It held that unsupported allegations could not form the basis of a legally sustainable criminal complaint.

Sessions Court Orders Fresh Hearing

Following the dismissal, Tripathi challenged the magistrate’s order before the sessions court. On September 21, 2026, Special Judge Vishal Gogne set aside the earlier order and directed the magistrate to reconsider the complaint.

The sessions court described the earlier order as perverse and improper, observing that it lacked adequate reasoning on whether the allegations disclosed a cognisable offence.

Judge Gogne directed the magistrate to pass a reasoned order after hearing the complainant and Delhi Police and conducting the necessary inquiry.

The sessions court also clarified that it could not itself decide the request for registration of an FIR under Section 175(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), as that responsibility rested with the magistrate.

Sonia Gandhi Rejects Allegations

Gandhi has denied the allegations and maintained that the complaint is “wholly misconceived, frivolous, politically motivated, and an abuse of the process of law.”

In a short reply filed earlier before the court, the Congress leader argued that the complaint was based on speculation, media reports and “imaginary applications” rather than documentary evidence.

What Happens Next?

The latest order marks another stage in the legal proceedings surrounding the complaint. The court has sought a report from Delhi Police, but it has not directed the registration of an FIR against Gandhi.

The case now centres on whether the allegations and supporting material provide sufficient grounds for further criminal proceedings. The police report and the magistrate’s subsequent consideration will be important in determining how the matter progresses.

The court is scheduled to take up the matter again on November 28.