Delhi Court has reserved the order on bail plea of Umar Khalid in northeast Delhi violence larger conspiracy case registered under anti-terror law UAPA. The court has fixed March 14 for pronouncement of the order.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 05:39 PM IST