Delhi Court Rejects Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam's Bail Pleas In 2020 Riots Conspiracy Case

A Delhi court dismissed the bail applications of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case | File Pic

New Delhi, July 4, 2026: A Delhi court on Saturday rejected the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Khalid and Imam had sought bail, arguing that their continued incarceration without the commencement of trial violated their fundamental right to personal liberty. The Delhi Police opposed the pleas.

Court Cites Supreme Court Order

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts dismissed the applications, observing that the judgment in the cases of Gulfisha Fatima and Syed Iftikhar Andrabi had already been referred to a larger Bench. According to Live Law, the court said that unless the issue is settled, it cannot consider the bail applications of Khalid and Imam on any ground.

The judge also said he had no option but to follow the Supreme Court judgment denying bail to the two.

The court further noted that the Supreme Court had stated that only after the examination of the protected witnesses is completed or upon the expiry of one year from the date of its order, whichever is earlier, Imam and Khalid would be at liberty to renew their prayer for the grant of bail.

“Thus, following the said order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, this Court cannot entertain the applications and grant bail to the applicants. Infact the applications are not maintainable and they are hereby dismissed,” the court said, according to the report.

Accused Cite Delay In Trial

Khalid and Imam have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations that they were the "masterminds" behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

According to a PTI report, Khalid argued that although the Supreme Court had rejected his bail plea on January 5, subsequent judicial developments amounted to a "change in circumstances", making his fresh application maintainable.

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In his application, Imam said there had been no "significant development" in the proceedings even six months after the Supreme Court denied him bail. He also contended that he has remained in custody for nearly six years without trial and that charges are yet to be framed in the case.

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