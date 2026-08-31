Delhi Court Hands 8-Year Rigorous Imprisonment To Sukesh Chandrashekhar In Judge Impersonation Case

A Delhi court has sentenced alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar to eight years of rigorous imprisonment for impersonating a Supreme Court judge and attempting to influence the bail process in another criminal case.

The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Harshita Mishra of the Tis Hazari Court on August 29 and was made available on Monday.

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Court details prison terms

The court sentenced Chandrashekhar to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 170 of the Indian Penal Code. He was also awarded another two years of rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 5,000 fine under Section 189.

In addition, Chandrashekhar was sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 507 of the IPC.

Court underlines offence severity

In its order, the court underlined the seriousness of offences involving attempts to interfere with the functioning of public institutions and the criminal justice system.

“The punishment must reflect that the criminal justice system distinguishes between an isolated unlawful act and a deliberate series of acts aimed at manipulating, intimidating or interfering with the legitimate functioning of public institutions,” the court observed.

Judge impersonation allegations

The case against Chandrashekhar concerned allegations that he impersonated a sitting Supreme Court judge and used the false identity in an attempt to influence proceedings related to bail in another criminal matter.