Delhi Court Grants Bail To Man Accused Of Sharing PM Modi's Morphed Video On Social Media

PM Modi | X/@narendramodi

A court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused of sharing a morphed video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, observing that he did not pose a significant flight risk or threat to the investigation. The judge noted that the accused met the legal “triple test” for bail, likelihood of absconding, tampering with evidence, or influencing witnesses.

Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Partap Singh Laler heard the plea filed by the accused, Vinod Tiwari, who had been in custody since March 14 following an FIR by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The case stems from a complaint alleging that a Facebook account in Tiwari’s name circulated an AI-generated video purportedly showing the prime minister making offensive remarks that could disrupt public harmony. Investigators said Tiwari downloaded and shared the clip online.

Authorities have seized the mobile phone allegedly used, while digital forensics and possible involvement of others are still being examined.

The court observed that the offences carry a maximum sentence of three years and custodial interrogation was not required at this stage. While granting relief, it imposed strict conditions, including restrictions on travel, non-interference with evidence or witnesses, cooperation with investigators, and refraining from similar activities during the trial.