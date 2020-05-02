Delhi court grants bail to bookie Sanjeev Chawla in match-fixing case involving Hansie Cronje

New Delhi: A Delhi court has granted bail to Sanjeev Chawla, an alleged bookie and key accused in one of the cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje.

Special Judge Ashutosh Kumar granted the relief to Chawla on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties of the like amount on April 30. The court said the accused was in custody for the last 76 days and the probe was already complete in the case. The court, however, directed him to give his voice sample and handwriting specimen to the investigating officer in the case.