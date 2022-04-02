Delhi: Cops register FIR after poster saying 'stop bullying India' found outside US Embassy

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday registered a FIR against unknown person after a poster asking US to stop bullying India was found stuck on a board outside the US Embassy in the national capital.

The FIR was filed under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property (DPDP) Act.

The poster read, "Reliable [US President] Biden administration, stop bullying India. We do not need you. US needs India against China. We are proud of all our disciplined and brave Indian armed forces. Jai Jawan, Jai Bharat."

In order to catch the culprit, the Delhi Police is making use of technical surveillance.

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 11:37 AM IST