Delhi: Congress protests against AAP, demands Manish Sisodia's resignation

Congress protests against AAP in Delhi | ANI

On Saturday, Congress workers staged a massive protest in Delhi demanding resignation of Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia. The protest, led by DPCC President Anil Kumar, took place outside the Rouse Avenue, New Delhi after the Excise Minister was named the prime accused in the Liquor Policy scam.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee demands resignation of Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia after CBI raids pic.twitter.com/JB5qjYOeAu — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2022

The development comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted 14-hour-long raids at Sisodia's residence in connection with alleged irregularities in the recently-scrapped liquor policy.

The probe teams were also raiding the houses of former Commissioner Excise E. Gopikrishan, two public servants and others.

Sisodia claimed that he was innocent and the CBI was working at the behest of the Centre.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a digital press conference on Friday after the raids at Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence.

Kejriwal solidly backed Sisodia and praised him by saying that he has been announced as world's best Education Minister after he was featured on the front page of New York Times.

Meanwhile, the AAP leader is also set to hold a press conference regarding the matter at 12 noon today.