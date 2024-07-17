 Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Shares Video On Peoples' Struggle, Assures To Raise Voice For Them; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Shares Video On Peoples' Struggle, Assures To Raise Voice For Them; Watch

Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Shares Video On Peoples' Struggle, Assures To Raise Voice For Them; Watch

In the video Gandhi shared on Tuesday evening, several people were seen purportedly sharing their day-to-day struggles. They spoke about inflation and poverty and how things were better during the earlier Congress regime.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 11:34 AM IST
article-image

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi, shared a video on Facebook sharing snippets of his recent interaction with labourers and loco pilots in Delhi.

In the video Gandhi shared on Tuesday evening, several people were seen purportedly sharing their day-to-day struggles. They spoke about inflation and poverty and how things were better during the earlier Congress regime.

The Congress MP said that everyone in the country has to bear the brunt of inflation, unemployment and the government's negligent approach.

"Today in India, everyone from daily wage labourers to government employees are in dire straits--some due to inflation, unemployment, and some due to government negligence," Rahul Gandhi said.

Read Also
Karnataka Assembly elections: Rahul Gandhi vows unemployment aid, filling up 2.5 lakh vacancies
article-image

Assuring people that he will raise their issues in Parliament as well as during protests, Rahul Gandhi said, "I will raise my voice for everyone's rights and provide justice--from the streets to the Parliament."

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led central government after meeting railway loco pilots at New Delhi Railway Station who complained about "long working hours" and "inadequate facilities" during duty.

Criticising PM Modi, Gandhi asserted that the life of loco pilots had completely "derailed" under BJP's regime and called them "Railways Ka Agniveer". On Sunday, he also posted a message along with a video on his social media handle X where he was spotted interacting with railway functionaries.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Has Legitimate Right To Expeditious Disposal Of Defamation Case Against Him: Bombay HC
article-image

In the post, he wrote that the loco pilots are forced to work more than 14 hours a day and are deprived of small basic necessities like urinals in a locomotive. He conveyed that loco pilots have to work in harsh conditions.

Furthermore, Gandhi claimed that the "non-movement" workers of Railways are getting whole benefits from the allocated budget to Railways.

As seen in a video earlier, the loco pilots alleged that their human rights were being violated and they demanded a normal 8-9 hours working shift instead of 16 hours shift, fulfilment of basic facilities like urinal and AC in locomotives and only two-night shifts in consecutive order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Home Minister Amit Shah & Apprises Him Of State's...

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Meets Home Minister Amit Shah & Apprises Him Of State's...

UP Viral Video: Policemen Seen Drinking Alcohol & Partying Inside Office Of Dial 112 While On Duty...

UP Viral Video: Policemen Seen Drinking Alcohol & Partying Inside Office Of Dial 112 While On Duty...

'Farm Loan Waiver Of Up To ₹2 Lakh For Every Farmer Family With Land Passbook,' Says Telangana CM...

'Farm Loan Waiver Of Up To ₹2 Lakh For Every Farmer Family With Land Passbook,' Says Telangana CM...

Fire engulfs Delhi's famous Gulati Hotel located close to India Gate

Fire engulfs Delhi's famous Gulati Hotel located close to India Gate

Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Shares Video On Peoples' Struggle, Assures To Raise Voice For...

Delhi: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Shares Video On Peoples' Struggle, Assures To Raise Voice For...