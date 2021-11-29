Delhi CM to hold review meeting on Nov 30 over health infrastructure in wake of Omicron

In the wake of the new Covid variant Omicron, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the state will hold a review meeting on November 30 over the health infrastructure of the national capital.

The main objective of the meeting would be Omicron the preparedness for the possible thrid-wave of the deadly coronavirus.

The meeting will be attended by Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, along with members of the health department.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has recorded 34 new cases of coronavirus infection while one patient has died. According to the data released by the Health Department on Monday, the rate of infection in Delhi is 0.08 percent.

Many nations around the world, including India, have banned international travels from at least eight southern African countries following the emergence of the new Omicron variant that was first reported in South Africa.

The new variant is said to highly contagious than any other variant of Covid-19.

The Union Health Secretary in its review meeting on Sunday advised States/UTs regarding testing, surveillance, monitoring of hotspots, augmentation of health infrastructure, genome sequencing, and enhancing public awareness, vide his letters dated 25th and 27th of November 2021, the first of which was immediately after the World Health Organization (WHO) flagged the Omicron variant as a Variant of Concern (VoC).

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:55 PM IST