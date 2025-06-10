Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Meets PM Modi; Lauds His Leadership & Vision

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said inspired by his leadership, she was fully committed to taking the national capital to new heights.

On May 30, Gupta completed 100 days in office.

"Today, I had the privilege of a warm and heartfelt meeting with the Hon'ble Prime Minister of our nation, Shri @narendramodi ji. I always get inspiration from the visionary leadership and guidance of the Prime Minister to serve Delhi and its people with new energy and new resolve.

"We are committed with full sincerity that inspired by your vision, we will take Delhi to new heights of development. My heartfelt thanks for giving your valuable time," Gupta said in a post on X in Hindi.

