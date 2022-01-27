Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurls 115-ft high tricolour to mark 75th year of independence, says target is to install flags at 500 locations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unfurled a 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur constituency and said such high-mast national flags were installed at 75 locations across the city to mark 75th year of India's Independence.

"In phase 1, our target is to install flags at 500 locations in Delhi. Our aim is that everyone will see the flag 2-3 times a day. In our mundane life, sometimes we forget our country, society. These flags will give us a sense of patriotism," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"I have been told that in no city, tricolours (national flags) on flagpoles of this height have been installed on such a large scale. We will get it examined if it qualifies for a Guinness world record," Kejriwal said.

Till August 15, 2021, the PWD had installed high-mast national flags at five locations in the city, that is, at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji and Dwarka. The total number of high-mast tricolours in the city is now 80.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:48 PM IST