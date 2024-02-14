'Delhi Chalo' Protest March: Patiala DC Objects To Haryana Dropping Teargas Shells In Punjab Territory

Objecting to dropping of teargas shells from the drones in Punjab territory by Haryana police, Patiala deputy commissioner S Ahmed on Wednesday wrote to his Ambala counterpart Shaleen to refrain from such acts.

Haryana rains teargas shells on protesting farmers

It may be recalled that the Haryana police had rained a multitude of teargas shells, many of them using drones at Shambhu border on the national highway 44 to thwart swarms of protesting farmers' "Delhi Chalo" tractor march from entering Haryana. The Haryana had also sealed with multi-layer barricading various points on the national highways bordering Punjab.

#WATCH | Haryana Police today tested tear gas shell-dropping drone system at Shambhu border near Ambala, in view of 'Delhi Chalo' farmers protest pic.twitter.com/333ZMuSoUe — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

#WATCH | On the farmers' march, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says "The report on MSP came in 2004 when Congress was in power. Why didn't they do anything in 10 years?... The farmers want to go to Delhi and have a conversation with representatives of the Govt but when they came… pic.twitter.com/Vbob2oiPCm — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

Ahmed also wrote to Ambala civil administration to refrain from such acts and restrict them within their (Haryana) territory. It may also be recalled that leaders of Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal as well as several farmer leaders had condemned the raining of teargas shells in which several farmers were injured.

It's not India China order it's Haryana Delhi border see the Suitation#FarmerProtest2024pic.twitter.com/crx83HnvYb — Ashish Singh (@AshishSinghKiJi) February 14, 2024

Haryana authorities hit back

Hitting back at the Punjab authorities, Haryana home minister Anil Vij said he was surprised at the approach of the Punjab government on the farmers' issues. "I am surprised that the Punjab government issued a notice saying not to send drones to its border as if it was India-Pakistan border. If someone attacks our police and escapes to Punjab, we cannot go after him to catch him," he said.

Vij went on to say that it was also surprising that the Punjab government had done nothing to stop the groups of farmers who began their march from Amritsar anywhere on their way and this showed that they wanted to create chaos in Delhi like what they did last time in Delhi and at Red Fort.

Vij added that at Shambhu border also, some farmers had resorted to stone-pelting in which a DSP and over 25 police personnel of Haryana were injured, besides a senior journalist.