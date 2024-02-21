'Delhi Chalo' March: Tear Gas Shells Fired After Protesters Try To Move Towards Barricades At Shambhu Border | X

Chandigarh: Tear gas shells were fired by Haryana security personnel after some young farmers were heading towards the multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point at Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. After Haryana Police lobbed tear gas canisters at around 11 am, young farmers ran for cover.

VIDEO | Farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march: Security forces fire tear gas shells as agitating farmers try to proceed to Delhi from Punjab-Haryana #ShambhuBorder.#FarmersProtest



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/hJCbowtYmi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 21, 2024

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel.

Haryana Police fired tear gas shells when agitating farmers tried to move towards Delhi from #Shambhu border.

Farmers have also made full preparations to avoid tear gas shells.#हरियाणा_पुलिस#RahulGandhi#FarmersProtest2024#चंडीगढ़_मेयर_चुनाव#FarmerProtestInDelhi pic.twitter.com/JMzJGdg99h — Md Hafizur Rahman (@MdHafiz59473117) February 21, 2024

The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then.

Modified tractor to break barricade spotted at Shambhu border. #FarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/Sc7r1aHIS2 — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) February 21, 2024

Tear gas shells are continuously being fired on the farmers, it seems like there is a war situation.



The only difference is that the attack is happening from one side.



Democracy/Justice are withheld in India like social media accounts of farmer supporters#FarmerProtestInDelhi pic.twitter.com/HEFpbixjzI — Farmers_Protest 2.0 (@FarmersProtest_) February 21, 2024

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver.