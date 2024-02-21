 'Delhi Chalo' March: Tear Gas Shells Fired After Protesters Try To Move Towards Barricades At Shambhu Border
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Delhi Chalo' March: Tear Gas Shells Fired After Protesters Try To Move Towards Barricades At Shambhu Border

'Delhi Chalo' March: Tear Gas Shells Fired After Protesters Try To Move Towards Barricades At Shambhu Border

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
'Delhi Chalo' March: Tear Gas Shells Fired After Protesters Try To Move Towards Barricades At Shambhu Border | X

Chandigarh: Tear gas shells were fired by Haryana security personnel after some young farmers were heading towards the multi-layered barricades at the Shambhu border point at Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday. After Haryana Police lobbed tear gas canisters at around 11 am, young farmers ran for cover.

Farmers, protesting at the two border points of Punjab and Haryana, will resume their 'Delhi Chalo' march today after they rejected the BJP-led Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Read Also
Chandigarh: Deadlock Over MSP Continues; Fourth Round Of Talks Between Protesting Farmers & Central...
article-image

Thousands of farmers, who began the march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border itself, where they clashed with security personnel.

The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab's border with Haryana since then.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for crops and a farm loan waiver. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Farmer Protest: Punjab DGP Asks Officials To Stop Movement Of Earthmoving Machinery To...

Farmer Protest: Punjab DGP Asks Officials To Stop Movement Of Earthmoving Machinery To...

Indian 'Workers' Coerced To Fight Russia's War: Report

Indian 'Workers' Coerced To Fight Russia's War: Report

'Delhi Chalo' March: Tear Gas Shells Fired After Protesters Try To Move Towards Barricades At...

'Delhi Chalo' March: Tear Gas Shells Fired After Protesters Try To Move Towards Barricades At...

Kerala Lottery: February 21, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF-85 Results Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery: February 21, 2024 - Fifty-Fifty FF-85 Results Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

'Delhi Chalo' March: 'Centre Ready To Discuss All Issues With Farmers,' Says Agriculture Minister...

'Delhi Chalo' March: 'Centre Ready To Discuss All Issues With Farmers,' Says Agriculture Minister...