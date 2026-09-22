Delhi Cantt Road Accident: Two NDMC Employees Killed After Thar Hits Motorcycle Near IOC Red Light, Driver Arrested | X

New Delhi: Two people were killed after their motorcycle was hit from behind by a Thar in the Delhi Cantt area on Wednesday evening, Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police, the accident took place near IOC Red Light when a motorcycle carrying a man and a woman was involved in a collision with the SUV.

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Delhi police said, “On 2nd September at about 5 pm, while returning from duty, a staff member of PS Delhi Cantt noticed a road traffic accident near IOC Red Light and immediately informed the police station. On reaching the spot, it was found that a motorcycle with two persons had met with an accident after being hit from behind by a Thar vehicle. Both injured persons were immediately shifted to the hospital, where they were declared brought dead.”

The police said the two deceased, both aged around 45-50 years, were returning from their workplace at NDMC, Lodhi Road, to their residence in Sector-1, Dwarka.

“During enquiry, it was revealed that the motorcycle had slipped and the Thar vehicle coming from behind collided with it. The deceased, both aged around 45-50 years, were returning from their job at NDMC, Lodhi Road, towards their residence in Sector-1, Dwarka. A case was registered u/s 281/106(a) BNS at PS Delhi Cantt, and the Thar vehicle driver, Bhupendra, aged 26 years, resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, was arrested in the case. He owns a milk booth at Rohini,” Police added.

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Following the accident, the Thar driver was apprehended and handed over to police, who subsequently arrested him in connection with the case, Delhi Police said.

Police said they are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision and examining CCTV footage from cameras installed at the accident site and nearby areas.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a 71-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Kailash Colony Metro Station in Greater Kailash-1, Delhi.

The accused driver, who allegedly hit multiple vehicles before hitting the woman and her husband, has been arrested.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)