Delhi Building Collapse: Two Dead, One Injured As 3 Storey Under-Construction Structure Falls In Chawri Bazar

Delhi Building Collapse: Two Dead, One Injured As Three-Storey Under-Construction Structure Falls In Chawri Bazar | X./IANS

Two people lost their lives and another sustained injuries after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Delhi's Chawri Bazar on Thursday morning. The incident occurred in Gali Sitara, near the Chawri Bazar Metro station, triggering an emergency rescue operation.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the collapse was reported at around 9.50 am. Fire department personnel and rescue teams rushed to the location as officials launched efforts to search through the debris and assist those affected.

Six Fire Units Rushed To Collapse Site

At least six fire department units, including water tenders and rescue vehicles, were deployed to the site following the incident. Senior officials were also present to oversee the rescue operation, officials were quoted as saying.

The collapse took place in one of Old Delhi's busiest commercial neighbourhoods, where narrow lanes and crowded marketplaces often witness heavy movement of traders and shoppers. The incident comes ahead of Diwali, a period when wholesale markets across the area, including Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar, experience a significant surge in footfall.

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160-Year-Old Chandni Chowk Town Hall Also Suffers Collapse

The latest incident comes a day after a major structural collapse was reported at the historic Town Hall in Chandni Chowk. The building, which is more than 160 years old, is a Grade-I protected heritage structure owned by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

According to reports, sections of the heritage building gave way, including parts of the first floor, roof beams, walls of the main entrance porch and the clock mounted above the entrance. The damage has raised concerns over the condition and upkeep of the historic structure.

The Town Hall once served as the MCD headquarters but has remained largely unused since the civic body shifted its offices in 2011-12. Over the years, the complex reportedly developed visible signs of deterioration, including peeling plaster, damaged windows, dilapidated corridors and obstructed passageways.

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The collapse has also drawn attention to the responsibility of the civic body in maintaining and safeguarding heritage properties under its ownership.