Delhi Building Collapse Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri, Rescue Operation Underway | X - Vishii14

New Delhi, Oct 7: A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, an officer said.

Rescue teams reach site

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Some people might be trapped in the debris, he said.

#BREAKING A building collapsed near Eidgah Fish Market in New Seemapuri, Delhi. Delhi Fire Services, and local police launched a rescue operation. #Seemapuri #DelhiNews @DelhiFireService @DelhiPolice https://t.co/7fAw6dGt5G — jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) October 7, 2026

"Search and rescue operation is ongoing," a DFS officer said.

Further details are awaited.

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