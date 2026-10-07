Delhi Building Collapse Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri, Rescue Operation Underway

New Delhi, Oct 7: A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, an officer said.
Rescue teams reach site
The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Some people might be trapped in the debris, he said.
"Search and rescue operation is ongoing," a DFS officer said.
Further details are awaited.
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