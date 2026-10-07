 Delhi Building Collapse Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri, Rescue Operation Underway
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Delhi Building Collapse Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri, Rescue Operation Underway

The front portion of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi’s Seemapuri area on October 7, with a few people suspected to be trapped under the debris. Delhi Fire Service received the call around 3.30 pm and rushed teams to the spot. Search and rescue operations are underway, while further details are awaited.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 07, 2026, 04:48 PM IST
Delhi Building Collapse Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri, Rescue Operation Underway
Delhi Building Collapse Several Feared Trapped Under Debris In Seemapuri, Rescue Operation Underway | X - Vishii14

New Delhi, Oct 7: A few people are suspected to be trapped after the front portion of a building collapsed in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area on Wednesday, an officer said.

Rescue teams reach site

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a call regarding the collapse at 3.30 pm and rushed fire tenders to the spot. Some people might be trapped in the debris, he said.

"Search and rescue operation is ongoing," a DFS officer said.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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