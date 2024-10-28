Delhi: Body Of 7-Year-Old Boy Who Fell Into Drain Recovered After 4 Days In Mustafabad

Representative Image

The body of a seven-year-old boy who had fallen into a drain in Delhi's Mustafabad area was recovered by the police on Sunday, four days after the incident.

The boy had slipped and fell into the drain on the evening of October 23. His body was identified by his parents after being retrieved on Sunday.

"The father of the boy, a resident of Chaman Park, Indira Vihar Delhi had visited the Gokal Puri Police Station and filed a missing report of his son around 6 pm on October 24," the police said.

Based on the complaint, a case under section 137 (2) BNS was registered at Gokal Puri Police Station.

Efforts were made to trace the boy and CCTV cameras of the area were scanned. The nearby police stations of Loni and the Ghaziabad area were also put on alert to check and search for clues.

While checking the CCTV footage of another area near Rajdhani Public School, Babu Nagar, Mustafabad Delhi near Shiv Vihar Tiraha, the boy was discovered walking on the footpath and falling into a drain at 5.53 pm on October 23, the police said.

The police immediately reached the spot along with the family of the victim and searched the drain.

The body of the missing boy was found and recovered from the drain and later shifted to GTB Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

