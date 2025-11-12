 Delhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources

Delhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources

A senior UP Police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We had been receiving such inputs earlier, which is why vigilance in the state was already heightened. Lucknow was the prime target, but several other cities were also on the radar.”

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 10:17 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources | ANI

Lucknow: The blast that shook Delhi earlier this week was never meant to happen there — it was first planned for Uttar Pradesh. Inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Gujarat ATS suggest that the terror module behind the explosion had initially chosen Lucknow and other major UP cities as targets before changing plans at the last moment. The revelation has triggered a statewide alert, with security agencies intensifying surveillance across the state.

A senior UP Police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “We had been receiving such inputs earlier, which is why vigilance in the state was already heightened. Lucknow was the prime target, but several other cities were also on the radar.”

Officials said two separate terror modules had been uncovered in recent weeks — one dismantled by Gujarat ATS and another by Jammu and Kashmir Police. “It appears that after their modules were busted, the operatives altered their plans and carried out the attack in Delhi,” the officer added.

Investigators believe the shift in plan came after the arrest of Dr. Adil from Faridabad and the recovery of nearly 2,900 kg of explosives. “Members of the same network were moving toward UP. It cannot be ruled out that the explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort could have taken place in any city of Uttar Pradesh,” the officer said.

FPJ Shorts
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
'Mumbai Can No Longer Afford Business As Usual,' Says Aaditya Thackeray Ahead Of BMC Polls
VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests Linked To Red Fort Blast
VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests Linked To Red Fort Blast
Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development
Mumbai News: WOTR Launches Consulting Arm 'WCF' To Drive Measurable, Sustainable Rural Development
Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes
Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes
Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Becomes World’s First AI-Driven Governance Pilot Site Under Yogi Adityanath’s...
article-image

The terror outfit was reportedly looking for recruits familiar with the terrain of UP who could move without relying on mobile phones. Two such men — Azad Suleman Sheikh from Shamli and Mohammad Suhail from Lakhimpur — were identified and later arrested by Gujarat ATS before they could execute any plan.

Last month, Jammu and Kashmir Police had warned that some suspects might attempt to use Tablighi Jamaat activities as a cover for terror operations. Acting on that alert, the UP Police had ordered discreet surveillance of Tablighi Jamaat members and directed district officials to restrict their movement. The DGP Headquarters issued verbal instructions that anyone traveling to or organizing such congregations be kept under watch.

Over half a dozen people, most from western UP, have been detained so far for questioning, an ATS officer confirmed. Some arrests were made based on Gujarat ATS inputs, while others followed leads from Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The UP ATS is also set to interrogate Dr. Shaheen Shahid of Lucknow, who was arrested from Faridabad on November 10. A team has already left for Jammu and Kashmir to gather more details about her UP connections.

In a joint probe, Jammu and Kashmir Police and UP ATS have also recovered three keypad phones, a hard disk, and several digital gadgets from the Madiyaon residence of her brother, Dr. Parvez Ansari. Investigators believe he was in regular contact with key accused Dr. Mujammil Shakil and his sister, Shaheen.

Read Also
Candle Marches Held In Delhi And J&K To Mourn Victims Of Red Fort Car Blast As Probe Uncovers...
article-image

Investigators are now examining whether Shaheen and Parvez played any direct role in aiding the terror network that planned the Delhi explosion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests...

VIDEO: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Of Rising Radicalisation, Urges Vigilance Amid Assam Arrests...

Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka Govt Imposes ₹1 Cess On Petrol, Diesel & Ethanol To Fund Guarantee Schemes

'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University

'White-Collar' Terror Ring: No Connection With 'Terrorist' Docs, Says Al-Falah University

Delhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources

Delhi Blast Was Originally Planned For Uttar Pradesh, Reveal Police Sources

Delhi Car Blast: Cabinet Led By PM Modi Passes Resolution, Terms Red Fort Explosion A 'Terror...

Delhi Car Blast: Cabinet Led By PM Modi Passes Resolution, Terms Red Fort Explosion A 'Terror...