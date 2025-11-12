Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO

Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect |

Faridabad: The Faridabad Police have found the red EcoSport (registration number DL 10 CK 0458), allegedly linked to the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Red Fort blast case. The vehicle was discovered parked near Khandawali village, according to police.

The Delhi Police had earlier issued an alert for a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be connected to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. The Delhi Police have also shared the car’s details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, a senior official said.

Earlier in the day, the Forensic Science Laboratory collected DNA specimens from the suspect's mother. Dr Umar Un Nabi is accused of operating the i-20 vehicle involved in the explosion near Red Fort on 10 November, which resulted in 13 deaths and left several others injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence. The meeting comes two days after a powerful blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed 13 people and left 20 others injured. The meeting is currently underway.