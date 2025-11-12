 Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO

Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO

The Delhi Police had earlier issued an alert for a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be connected to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. The Delhi Police have also shared the car’s details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, a senior official said.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 07:39 PM IST
article-image
Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect |

Faridabad: The Faridabad Police have found the red EcoSport (registration number DL 10 CK 0458), allegedly linked to the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Red Fort blast case. The vehicle was discovered parked near Khandawali village, according to police.

The Delhi Police had earlier issued an alert for a red Ford EcoSport suspected to be connected to the prime suspect, Dr Umar Un Nabi, in the Delhi blast case. The vehicle is registered in the name of Umar Un Nabi. The Delhi Police have also shared the car’s details with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, a senior official said.

Earlier in the day, the Forensic Science Laboratory collected DNA specimens from the suspect's mother. Dr Umar Un Nabi is accused of operating the i-20 vehicle involved in the explosion near Red Fort on 10 November, which resulted in 13 deaths and left several others injured.

Read Also
Candle Marches Held In Delhi And J&K To Mourn Victims Of Red Fort Car Blast As Probe Uncovers...
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence. The meeting comes two days after a powerful blast near the Red Fort in Delhi, which killed 13 people and left 20 others injured. The meeting is currently underway.

FPJ Shorts
Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO
Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana Village - VIDEO
Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'
Chef Ranveer Brar: 'Chefs Are Now Cultural Diplomats'
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision Drive
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision Drive
Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel
Women Empowerment Drive: Entrepreneurship Training Held Under Udaya Project In Panvel

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana...

Delhi Blast Case: Red EcoSport Car Linked To Explosion Suspect Umar Un Nabi Found Near Haryana...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision...

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Blames BJP For Removing SP Supporters Through Voter Revision...

CBI Cracks Down On Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians To Myanmar’s Cyber Scam Compounds

CBI Cracks Down On Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians To Myanmar’s Cyber Scam Compounds

PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meet At His Delhi Residence Over Red Fort Blast - VIDEO

PM Modi Holds High-Level Security Meet At His Delhi Residence Over Red Fort Blast - VIDEO

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Delhi, Chennai, Goa Airports; IndiGo Alert...

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast: Bomb Threat Emails Sent To Delhi, Chennai, Goa Airports; IndiGo Alert...