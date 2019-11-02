Delhi BJP website hacked by Pakistani hackers; anti-Modi messages posted

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi website was hacked by Pakistani hackers. The hackers have also mentioned February 27, when Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan.
According to Quint, the website, under the same bjp.org domain, appears to be landing on a page delhi.bjp.org/kashmir, which redirects to a single page site, with a message from the hackers.
The hack was pointed out by security researcher Elliot Alderson on Twitter. He said that the page, Kashmir.html is loaded from a service called PasteBin, that allows users to make dummy web pages.
The website was hacked by a hacker group called _Muhammad Bilal TeAM [PCE]. The hacker group posted hate messages against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking the country to remember 27 February (Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan).
The website had messages like, “Ghar main ghuss kar marain gy.” Another message read, “I can lie a lot, can i also get a ‘Vir Chakra’ like Abhinandan?”. The message ended with a hashtag that used abusive language against PM Modi, and an Email ID - catch.if.you.can@hotmail.com.
Alderson, who pointed out the hack, on Twitter said that he page, Kashmir.html is loaded from a service called PasteBin, that allows users to make dummy web pages. Alderson also tweeted out the decoded version of the page.
