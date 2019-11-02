Delhi BJP website hacked by Pakistani hackers; anti-Modi messages posted

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Delhi website was hacked by Pakistani hackers. The hackers have also mentioned February 27, when Wing Commander Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan.

According to Quint, the website, under the same bjp.org domain, appears to be landing on a page delhi.bjp.org/kashmir, which redirects to a single page site, with a message from the hackers.

The hack was pointed out by security researcher Elliot Alderson on Twitter. He said that the page, Kashmir.html is loaded from a service called PasteBin, that allows users to make dummy web pages.