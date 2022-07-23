Delhi: BJP stages protest against AAP over govt's excise policy

ANI

BJP leaders and workers on Saturday staged a protest near Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence demanding his resignation over liquor policy. Attacking the AAP government, the BJP said that the administration had violated rules and procedures and promoted cartelisation to benefit liquor companies in the national capital.

Dramatic visuals continue to emerge, showing protesters pushing barricades and raising slogans against Sisodia and the ruling party in Delhi. According to ANI, several BJP workers are being detained by the police.

Delhi LG recommends CBI probe

This comes a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI investigation has been recommended after a report by the Chief Secretary established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010, said a statement from LG House.

It also pointed out about the deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.