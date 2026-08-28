Delhi-Bilaspur Flight Suffers Tyre Burst During Landing, All 41 Safe | IANS

Bilaspur, Aug 28: A Bilaspur-bound flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport here in Chhattisgarh on Friday, but all 41 people on board were safely evacuated, officials said.

The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, an official said.

Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh: An Alliance Air flight 9I613 (VT-UDA), arriving directly from Delhi to Bilaspur on August 28, 2026, suffered a punctured left-side tyre during landing. There were 37 passengers and four crew members on board. All passengers and crew members were safely… pic.twitter.com/4ypM8YRBPq — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2026

Tyre burst during landing

The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed, he said.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building following the incident, he said.

Flight operations affected

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur, he said.

Further details about the incident are awaited, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)