 Delhi-Bilaspur Flight Suffers Tyre Burst During Landing, All 41 Safe
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HomeIndiaDelhi-Bilaspur Flight Suffers Tyre Burst During Landing, All 41 Safe

Delhi-Bilaspur Flight Suffers Tyre Burst During Landing, All 41 Safe

A Delhi-Bilaspur Alliance Air flight suffered a tyre burst while landing at Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh on Friday. All 37 passengers and four crew members were safely evacuated after the incident. The airline later cancelled the flight’s onward journey from Bilaspur.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 28, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
Delhi-Bilaspur Flight Suffers Tyre Burst During Landing, All 41 Safe
Delhi-Bilaspur Flight Suffers Tyre Burst During Landing, All 41 Safe | IANS

Bilaspur, Aug 28: A Bilaspur-bound flight from Delhi suffered a tyre burst during landing at the airport here in Chhattisgarh on Friday, but all 41 people on board were safely evacuated, officials said.

The flight, 9I613, operated by Alliance Air, was carrying 37 passengers and four crew members when the incident occurred during landing at around 11 am, an official said.

Tyre burst during landing

The left-side tyre suffered a puncture as the flight landed, he said.

All passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and brought from the runway to the terminal building following the incident, he said.

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Flight operations affected

The airline subsequently cancelled the flight scheduled to operate onward from Bilaspur, he said.

Further details about the incident are awaited, he added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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