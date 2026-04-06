Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Man In Car Breaks Through Complex Gate & Places Bouquet In Porch – Video

New Delhi: A security breach took place inside the Delhi legislative assembly complex at around 2 pm on Monday. A white Ciaz car bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number broke through an iron gate of the Delhi legislative assembly complex raising security concerns.

The masked man driver then proceeded towards the office of the Speaker, Vijender Gupta, and placed a flower bouquet near the porch, according to a Hindustan Times Report. A bomb disposal squad team is at the spot.

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The man managed to flee the scene. Notably, bomb threats were received by the Assembly during the recently concluded budget session.

"The driver proceeded towards the office of Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta and placed a flower bouquet near the porch before retreating," a Delhi Secretariat official was quoted as saying by NDTV. The driver reportedly also threw ink at the Speaker's car.

No explosive or suspicious object has been found inside the bouquet so far, officials said.

Delhi Police have begun a detailed probe, relying on CCTV footage and other available evidence to trace the vehicle and identify the driver.

Authorities are expected to tighten entry points and review emergency protocols at the Assembly.