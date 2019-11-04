Delhi: As odd-even comes into action, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia cycles to work

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Monday cycled to work after implementation of the odd-even scheme as he owns an odd-numbered vehicle which cannot ply on roads as per rules of the traffic rationing system.

Sisodia stated his measure is a step towards curbing the menace of pollution. Talking to ANI he said, "Odd-even has come into effect today. My vehicle's number is odd hence I am using the cycle to go to work.

I believe by this measure we can work towards reducing pollution." He also said that it is important for everyone to come together and talk to deal with the issue of stubble burning.

Delhi Government's odd-even scheme came into force from 8 AM on Monday morning with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urging all citizens to use carpooling in order to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

A flagship scheme of the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP)-led Delhi Government, the odd-even scheme is a car rationing system aimed at combating pollution, by allowing the cars with odd and even number plates to ply on the roads of the national capital on alternate days.

The scheme which has started from today will go on till November 14 and will be applicable from 8 am to 8 pm. It will not be effective on Sunday, November 10.

As it is starting today, November 4, cars with even numbers will be allowed on the roads for the day till 8 PM. The car rationing scheme comes at a time when the national capital region is battling with hazardous levels of air pollution.

Kejriwal had on October 17 said that the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will only be implemented on "non-transport four-wheeled vehicles", exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles.