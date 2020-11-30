Delhi: As Kejriwal extends support to farmers' protest, BJP levels 'Khalistani-Maoist' charge

Even as Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people of Delhi to extend all possible help to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws at the Singhu and Tikri border, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked the Delhi chief minister and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for backing the 'Khalistani-Maoist' protests.

Notably, Kejriwal had on this day urged the central government to hold talks with the agitating farmers at the earliest. He wished everyone on the occasion of Gurupurab, also known as Guru Nanak Jayanti, and said AAP volunteers and MLAs are helping the farmers, who have been braving the cold weather to hold the protest, in any possible way they can.