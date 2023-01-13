Delhi: Around 6 flights delayed, temperature raises to 12 degrees as fog prevails | Representative Image

Delhi: As many as six flights, scheduled to depart from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), were delayed due to dense fog, informed airport authority.

Among the flight routes affected by the severe fog were Delhi-San Francisco/Kathmandu, Delhi-Chandigarh-Kullu, Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Dharamshala-Chandigarh, Delhi-Shimla- Dharamshala, Delhi-Dehradun.

Temperature rises to 12 degree Celcius

With slight rains in several parts of the national capital, Delhites got some respite from the chilling cold wave on Friday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 12 degree Celcius and moderate fog conditions.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded on Friday morning was 12.2 degree Celsius. The was humidity recorded at 97 per cent and the East-northeasterly wind at 5.4 km.

Cold wave conditions are likely to re-emerge over North-West India and peak around January 15-16 with minimum temperatures expected to dip, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fog predicted in northern states

On January 14, the IMD has forecast dense to very dense fog in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha is also expected with cold day conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Bihar.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely in some parts of north Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh," the IMD said.

On January 15, the IMD expects dense to very dense fog likely in some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh. Dense fog in isolated pockets over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh and Bihar is also expected with cold day conditions likely in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh on January 15.

According to the Meteorological department, the visibility in Palam was recorded at 100 meters at 6.10 am.

As was forecast, dense to very dense fog was observed over parts of Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan, Jammu division, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tripura.

"Dense/Very Dense Fog layer (in the white patch) extends from Punjab to Bihar across Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh," tweeted the India Meteorological Department.