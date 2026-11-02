Delhi AQI Enters 'Very Poor' Category At 324, GRAP Stage-II Measures Invoked Across NCR | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category on Monday, with the AQI climbing to 324 by 4 pm, prompting authorities to invoke Stage-II restrictions under GRAP across the NCR, as the maximum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index had already entered the 'very poor' category for the first time this season, recording 312 at 9 am. It subsequently rose to 324 by 4 pm, according to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The CAQM's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) sub-committee, which reviewed the air quality situation on Monday, noted that Delhi's AQI had risen sharply from 117 in the 'moderate' category on October 31 to 261 in the 'poor' category on November 1, before reaching 324 on Monday.

Citing unfavourable meteorological conditions and forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the panel said air quality was likely to remain in the 'very poor' category over the coming days.

"Accordingly, the sub-committee decides to invoke all actions under Stage-II ('very poor' air quality) of the extant GRAP in the entire NCR, with immediate effect," the order dated November 2 read.

Stage-II measures, including increased parking charges and various other measures, will be implemented alongside Stage-I restrictions, with all concerned agencies directed to intensify pollution-control measures and maintain strict vigil to prevent further deterioration in air quality.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, considered representative of Delhi, settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal.

Among other stations, Palam recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road 29.3 degrees, the Ridge 28.3 degrees and Ayanagar 29.2 degrees.

No rainfall was recorded at any weather station during the 24 hours ending at 5.30 pm.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 301 and 400 falls in the 'very poor' category, while 401 to 500 is classified as 'severe'.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)