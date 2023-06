Delhi Airport Customs Seizes 5 Kg Gold Worth ₹2.65 Cr From 5 Pax Arrived From Bangkok; All Accused Arrested |

Delhi Airport Customs has seized 5 kg gold valued at Rs. 2.65 Cr from 5 passangers who arrived from Bangkok in 5 separate cases. All 5 passengers accused of smuggling were arrested under the Customs Act in separate cases.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.