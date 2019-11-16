Delhi air quality remains in 'severe' category, AQI hovers around 500-mark

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital docked at 505 at 7:30 am on Saturday. "The overall Delhi AQI shot up very fast towards the higher side of Severe category mainly due to secondary particulate formation after Delhi experience slight drizzle which is always lethal as also happened in the first week of November. Although PM2.5 is recovering during the daylight, Western Disturbance induced cloudy conditions prevailing over entire northwest India may bring some isolated drizzle in Delhi to offset the day gain," SAFAR stated.

According to Latestly, the air quality broke all records on November 5, when it was in the hazardous range for nine consecutive days, making this the longest spell of hazardous air quality since public records began. On Friday, , the air pollution emergency was up with the air quality index (AQI) spiking sharply to 528. With a PM 10 count of 583 and PM 2.5 count of 378, the air emergency has deteriorated sharply since Thursday. The pollution control authorities on Wednesday decided to shut down schools for two days after PM 2.5 levels stayed above 300 for two days running.