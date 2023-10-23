Delhi Air Quality In 'Very Poor' Category As Overall AQI Stands At 306; Visuals Of Smog Surface

Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed the extent to which smog had engulfed the city on Monday (October 23) morning | ANI

New Delhi: The overall air quality index (AQI) continued to be in the "very poor" category in the national capital on Monday (October 23). Visuals from India Gate and Kartavya Path showed the extent to which smog had engulfed the city on Monday morning.

Worryingly, on Saturday (October 21), reports and visuals of stubble getting burned in a field in Haryana's Karnal had also surfaced.

Delhi Air Quality on Sunday (October 22)

Delhi AQI reported at 306 on Sunday afternoon, while the AQI in Gurugram was in the 'Poor' category with AQI at 283 and air quality in Noida in the 'Very Poor' category with AQI at 308.

