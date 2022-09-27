Delhi: Air hostess raped by acquaintance locks him in house, calls police; accused arrested

Panvel: 32-year-old man held for stealing car stereo |

According to police, an accquaintace of an air hostess allegedly raped her at her home in the Mehrauli neighbourhood of south Delhi.

The accused, Khanpur resident Harjeet Yadav, is block president for a political party in the area. They said that he had been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Choudhary said a PCR call regarding rape was received at Mehrauli police station on Sunday. When police reached the spot, the victim told them that Harjeet Yadav, whom she had known for the past one-and-a-half months, came to her house in an inebriated condition and raped her.

Delhi | A PCR call regarding rape was received at PS Mehrauli on 25 September. Police reached the spot & took the victim and alleged accused to PS, where the victim stated that she is in contact with the accused for the past one and half months...: Delhi Police (1/2) — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

The woman, 30, managed to lock the accused in a room and called 112, they said.

Based on her statement, a case has been registered in the matter under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.