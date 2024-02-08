Delhi: After Siddaramiah, Now Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Joined By Arvind Kejriwal & Bhagwant Mann Protest Over Fund Allocations In Jantar Mantar; Visuals Surface

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann joined Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against what they claim is discrimination in the distribution of federal funds by the Narendra Modi-led central government.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the protest, Vijayan highlighted the significance of the event, describing it as a momentous occasion for Kerala's voice to be heard in Delhi.

After Karnataka Now Kerala Protests, Advocates for State Equality and Federal Balance

Following a similar pattern, Kerala's protest follows a 'Chalo Delhi' protest led by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivkumar, ministers, and Congress MLAs, addressing parallel concerns.

While adressing public gathering in Jantar Mantar, Kerala CM Vijayan said, " Today, we are making the beginning of a reunited fight that would herald the dawn of ensuring equal treatment of the states. This fight will also strive to maintain balance in the Centre-State relation. 8th Feb is going to be a red letter day in the history of India."

#WATCH | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Delhi leads the Left Democratic Front (LDF) protest against the Centre's alleged discrimination against Kerala



"We have come together to register our strong protest and preserve the federal structure of India. Today, we are making the… pic.twitter.com/jcxijXCXrF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

The protest was also joined by AAP leaders and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab counter-part Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the protest in Jantar Mantar said that," Enforcement Directorate has become a weapon for the Opposition (BJP) and thereby deciding who to should be put in jail."

#WATCH | Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at Kerala CM-led protest against Centre, says," ED is a new weapon now. Till now, only after a person was proven guilty, he/she used to be sent to jail. But now, they (BJP) just decided whom to send to jail, then think which case to… pic.twitter.com/n4m3mWlxbJ — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Kerala Challenges Fiscal Imbalances and Centralization Policies in Supreme Court

Kerala has been actively advocating for improved fiscal federalism to ensure that state governments receive their rightful share of revenue. Recently, it has taken its concerns to the Supreme Court, challenging the borrowing limits imposed by the Union government and what it perceives as violations of fiscal federalism.

The state government asserts that the Centre has significantly reduced Kerala's receipts by Rs 57,400 crore in the current fiscal year. Furthermore, it claims that Kerala is not receiving its fair share of taxes collected by the Centre, resulting in a loss of an additional Rs 12,000 crore due to the cessation of Goods and Services Tax compensation, which is a crucial revenue source.

Similar apprehensions have been voiced by several state governments, particularly those not aligned with the BJP, such as Karnataka, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu. They are united in demanding equitable distribution of taxes, emphasizing that this is the rightful entitlement of all states.

Day 2 Of DMK's Protest

Earlier in the day, DMK MPs in Parliament protest against Central government over 'financial injustice' with Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | DMK MPs in Parliament protest against Central government over 'financial injustice' with Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/bnIzxocgcN — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

Karnataka ministers and Congress MLAs kickstarted a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, alleging the Centre's unfair treatment in tax devolution and grants-in-aid to the state in recent years. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, spearheaded the demonstration against the Centre.

CM Siddaramaiah had emphasised the collective stand of Karnataka's ministers, MLAs, and MLCs against what they perceive as the Centre's failure to meet Karnataka's demands regarding GST and tax devolution.

Tensions between the center and states regarding funds allocation have escalated following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Interim Budget on February 1. The ongoing Parliament session has been marked by numerous debates between the Center and the Opposition on this matter. This dispute over funds allocation also led to clashes between Sitharaman and Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during parliamentary proceedings.







