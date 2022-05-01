Delhi, adjoining parts of northwest and central India to get respite from heatwave from Monday: IMD

There may be respite from heat wave in Delhi and adjoining parts of northwest and central India from Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

The weather office has predicted partially cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder at isolated places over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, east Rajasthan and parts of Uttar Pradesh, which is likely to give some respite to residents from the searing heat.

The heatwave is also expected to abate in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and West Rajasthan from May 3, the IMD said.

RAIN IN KARNATAKA: Meanwhile, parts of Karnataka, especially Bengaluru, were caught off guard as heavy rain lashed the state. Breaking the streak of heat wave -- at least by Bengaluru standards -- rain lashed many parts of the capital city, inundating commercial areas like Shivajinagar and Frazer Town. Vehicles were stranded on the roads and the weekend crowd had a tough time.

The heavy rains have come on the eve of Ramzan, upsetting shopping in Muslim dominated areas. The civic body deployed its personnel in some areas as water entered a few houses. The weather office said the sudden spell was due to a western disturbance and is likely to persist for the next two days.

A few areas in the city also witnessed minor hailstorms as twitterati went hyper posting pictures 'hailing the hailstorm'.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:15 PM IST