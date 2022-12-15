Delhi acid attack: DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to Flipkart, Amazon for allowing sale of acid on its platforms

Twitter

Delhi: Delhi Commission of Womewn chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday afternoon issued a notice to e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart for allegedly selling acid on its platforms.

Maliwal issued the notice after it was reported that the youth who attacked a Delhi schoolgirl on Wednesday with acid had bought the item from Flipkart.

On Wednesday, two masked youth on a bike threw acid on a 17 year old school girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school. The girl is battling serious injuries at Safdarjung Hospital’s burn ICU. The main accused has been detained by police.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said the main accused, Sachin Arora, 19, and his associates Harshit and Virender Singh have been arrested. “During the probe, it has been found that the accused procured acid from Flipkart. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Swati Maliwal, DCW Chairperson, tweeted "The acid that was thrown at the 17-year-old girl was bought from Flipkart. Acid is also being sold on Amazon. Think how easy it is for anyone to buy acid… press the button, get home delivery of acid sitting at home! I am issuing notice to Flipkart and Amazon, their accountability should be fixed!"

