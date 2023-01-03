Delhi Accident: Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi's three 'observations' in Kanjhawala Death Case

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi | ANI

Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, reacting to the horrific Kanjhawala death in which a 20-year-old girl was hit and dragged by a car for 12 kms, made important observations regarding lapses in the case.

What did Bedi say?

"3 things emerge from this incident. The first is the delay in the response system of the police. Second, there is no fear of law among the people and third, there is no integration of police with civic agencies. Who will inform whom if there is no light on the road?," Kiran Bedi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bedi's observations concur with facts of the case

Bedi's observations are in line with the questions raised by people after the facts related to the case have emerged in the aftermath of the victim's death. An eye-witness in this case has reportedly claimed that he tried to seek help from police in a PCR van, but the cops were not in senses and showed no interest in taking action. Making a serious allegation against the police, he said that they did not swing into action until 5 am.

The horrifying pictures and visuals that have come to fore also concur Bedi's second observation about lack of fear of law. The victim, after being hit by the car, was reportedly dragged by the car for 12 kms, an act so cruel that it has shaken the entire country.

All 5 accused arrested by Delhi Police

The suspects who were in the grey Maruti Baleno car have been identified as Manoj Mittal (27), a ration dealer, Mithun (26), a hairdresser, and Deepak Khanna (26), a Gramin Seva car driver. Amit Khanna (25), a bank employee in Uttam Nagar, worked in the bank on a contract basis and Krishan. All of the accused were allegedly drunk.

All about the accident

A 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, the police informed on Sunday.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off.