Delhi: AAP MLA Kartar Singh, Ex-Minister Rajkumar Anand Join BJP

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Chhatarpur constituency Kartar Singh Tanwar and former Delhi Minister Raj Kumar Anand joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

Anand, who belongs to the Dalit community, was a minister in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In April this year, he left the AAP over corruption issues following the arrest of the party's convener in the excise case.

He also claimed that Dalit MLAs and councillors in the party are not given proper respect.

The former MLA from the Patel Nagar constituency joined the BJP along with his wife, Veena Anand, also a former legislator.

They joined the BJP in the presence of Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva and national general secretary Arun Singh.