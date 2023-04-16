AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh detained by Delhi Police for protesting near CBI office amid Kejriwal's questioning

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Raghav Chadha, and Sanjay Singh, were detained by the Delhi Police for protesting near the CBI office in the national capital on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal is currently being questioned by CBI in connection with the liquor scam case.

Slogans against PM Modi

The detained AAP leaders were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. It is a cowardly act. We are not scared of jail," Raghav Chadha said.

The AAP is protesting against the questioning of CM Kejriwal by the CBI in the Excise policy case.

Ahead of appearing before CBI, Kejriwal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Kejriwal paid tribute to MK Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital ahead of appearing before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in the excise policy case of the Union Territory government.

Kejriwal was accompanied by his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Maan, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other top leaders of the party.

Kejriwal on Sunday said that the central agency will arrest him if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has given the orders.

In a video message released on Sunday morning, Kejriwal said, "They (CBI) have called me today and I will definitely go. They are very powerful, they can send anyone to jail. If BJP has ordered CBI to arrest me, then CBI will obviously follow their instructions."

Earlier today, Raghav Chadha called Kejriwal "Lord Krishna" and called Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as "Kansa".

"Kansa knew that Lord Shri Krishna would finish him and, hence, made every effort and hatched many conspiracies to inflict harm on Shri Krishna. He could not even harm a hair on his head. Similarly, today the BJP knows that the AAP will bring their downfall," Chadha said.

