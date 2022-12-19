Delhi: 8-pass guy poses as an IPS officer, cheats several women

Fake police officer posing with a car having a red beacon. | INSTAGRAM/VIKASYADAV_IPS

The Delhi police on Monday said a man, who posed as an Indian Police Service, or IPS officer, cheated at least a dozen women of lakhs of rupees. Incidentally, the accused is only eighth-pass.

The alleged conman named Vikas Gautam created fake profiles on social media sites like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook under the name Vikas Yadav.

The accused, to make his social media profiles sound authentic, even posed with a government car that had a red beacon, NDTV reported.

One of the victims of his scam was a doctor at Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. They started chatting online, and once we won the doctor's trust, he took details from her and withdrew ₹ 25,000 from her account.

As the doctor eventually realised that he was a fraud, she decided to go to police. The police said that the fake IPS threatened her, claiming he had political contacts.

The police started technical surveillance on the doctor's complaint and the scamster was eventually arrested.

Delhi Police officer Harinder Singh informed that Vikas Gautam is a resident of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Gautam had done some welding course at an industrial training institute after passing Class 8.

Gautam also used to work at a restaurant in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar, area known for coaching classes of civil service exams in Delhi. There he witnessed students preparing for the civil service exams and perhaps got the idea to impersonate an IPS officer from there.

Gautam has a criminal history and has been arrested before in in Uttar Pradesh and Gwalior on charges of cheating.