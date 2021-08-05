Delhi: 3 Sudanese nationals held, gold worth Rs 1.82 cr seized

New Delhi: Three Sudanese nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 1.82 crore at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, the Customs department said on Thursday.

The foreigners were intercepted on arrival from Dubai on Wednesday, the Customs said in a statement.

On detailed personal and baggage search of all three, gold bars weighing 4,113 grams (4.1 kg) having tariff value of Rs 1.82 crore were found, the statement said.

The gold has been seized, and the passengers have been placed under arrest, the statement added.