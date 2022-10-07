Delhi: 3 stabbed to death in 2 separate incidents; 2 of them in fight over Instagram followers | Representative

Three people were reportedly stabbed to death- two of them over an argument about the number of Instagram followers- in two separate incidents in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

According to The Times of India, the first incident was reported from Mukundpur and two youth died after they were allegedly stabbed by a girl, her brother, and his friends. The deceased have been identified as Sahil (19) and Nikhil (26). Sahil was working as a guard, while Nikhil worked in the mandi.

The news outlet quoted Devesh Mahla, deputy commissioner of police (Outer North) as saying that the girl called Sahil and Nikhil to meet her, however, her brothers reached the site and a fight ensued. They allegedly stabbed the duo after the fight escalated and the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they died during treatment.

The police have revealed that all the four suspects are minors and three of them have apprehended, while one person is on the run. An FIR has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reportedly, Sahil and the girl were in an envious relationship and often engaged in fights over the number of followers on their photo-sharing sites.

Additionally, second incident was reported from Jahangirpuri where an 18-year-old was stabbed to death, allegedly by his friends during a fight. The deceased has been identified as Shivam, who was rushed to a hospital at around 11.45 pm with stab injuries on his chest. He was declared dead upon arrival.

An unidentified person who brought the victim to the hospital revealed that he had observed a quarrel at a park located near G block of Jahangirpuri area, and later found the youth stabbed in the chest.

The case was solved within 18 hours and two people- Nitin and Sallu (both 18), were arrested. TOI quoted Usha Rangnani, DCP (North-West) as saying that further interrogation is going on and efforts are made to arrest the other accused persons.