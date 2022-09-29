e-Paper Get App
The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner and were also seen using abusive language towards other commuters.

Delhi: 21 arrested for celebrating birthday on flyover | Twitter/@ghaziabadpolice

At least 21 people were arrested with eight luxury cars for allegedly celebrating a birthday party on an elevated road and creating a ruckus, Indirapuram Police said on Thursday.

The police said that the accused were said to be celebrating the birthday of one Ansh Kohli, 21, a resident of Jagat Puri in east Delhi, Tuesday midnight.

A senior police officer added that they were also seen cutting a cake on the bonnet of the car and were playing loud music.

"The accused obstructed the traffic movement by parking their car in a haphazard manner. They were using abusive language towards other commuters. All 21 accused were arrested and were sent to judicial custody," SP City (second) Gyanendra Singh said.

