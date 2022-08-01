Delhi: 200 organisations to protest at Jantar Mantar for national policy on employment | Twitter

Over 200 student and youth bodies, trade unions, teachers' associations and intellectuals will gather at Jantar Mantar here on August 16 as part of the week-long 'Rojgar Andolan' to demand a national employment policy and legal guarantee on job opportunities for people.



The Rojgar Andolan will be organised under the banner of Sanyukta Rojgar Andolan Samiti (SRAS) and continue till August 22. The 'National Employment Policy' has been prepared by think tank Desh Ki Baat Foundation, which was founded by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The minister will also participate in the protest.



Member SRAS and central coordinator Krishna Yadav said the step comes after "no response" from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about implementation of the National Employment Policy, a draft of which was given to PMO on December 20 last.



He said the policy talks about long-term solutions to India's unemployment problem by addressing grassroot issues.



"We will see the participation of student unions, NGOs, youth associations, trade unions, teachers' associations, intellectuals and some RWAs in the Rojgar Andolan. We demand that the central government should either form a policy for providing employment to people or implement the National Employment Policy made by the Desh Ki Baat Foundation after making necessary changes and pass it in parliament," Yadav told PTI.



Talking about the issue, Delhi minister Rai noted that the rate of unemployment has snowballed after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and there is a need to address it.



He said the draft 'National Employment Policy' was prepared by a team of economic professors, research scholars and experts.



"It talks of solving the unemployment problem through its 10M formula which includes creating mini technology, mini markets, multinational supply chain, and provide minimum credit support, mindset and skill training.



"Improve manufacturing in small, medium and large industries, minimum support price for crops, minimum economic support and job security, minimum wage and social security for workers, and expand modern and traditional services," Rai told PTI.



The draft says politicians argue that India's unemployment problem is unsolvable due to its huge population, but with appropriate economic policies, the population can be a boon rather than bane. For example, China's population is around 143 crore, but its economy is five times bigger than that of ours, it says.



Rai also rued that lakhs of vacant government posts across the country are not being filled, and demanded that these posts be filled on priority.